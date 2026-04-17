Tulsi Gabbard Refers Fake Trump Impeachment "Whistleblower" for Criminal Prosecution

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by Rod D. Martin

April 17, 2026

I appeared on NTD News with Arleen Richards to discuss DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s criminal referral of former Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson and the original “whistleblower” who misled and withheld key information from Congress leading to the first Trump impeachment.

We discuss the latest on FBI Director Kash Patel’s “grand conspiracy” investigation targeting Obama’s team and the Deep State coup plotters for their long-term effort to improperly remove a duly elected President.

We also discuss why government must be de-weaponized, how and why we must make government trustworthy again, and how this entire Democrat plot was an effort to transfer power from voters and the officials they elect (and can replace) to an untouchable Deep State bureaucracy.

It’s six minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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