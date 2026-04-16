War Update: Trump Traps Iran, NATO & China

This analysis is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.
by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
April 16, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss:
Why the ceasefire talks were a ruse and the blockade is a masterstroke
How the MOSAIC defense backfired on Iran
Why Trump is still angling for a free Iran
The NATO angle: forcing a real partnership…or a divorce (and yes, Casablanca is nicer than Ramstein)
Why the U.S. Navy is the real maritime insurer but London reaps the profits, and will Trump end that arrangement?
The Indonesia deal provides the means to strangle China
Why China’s fall is making Mexico rise
The Reagan-Trump playbook for ending CCP rule
This may be the best 30 minutes we’ve ever done. Watch, like, and share!
See Also:
Recent Articles:
Did Ukraine Attempt to Funnel $200 Million in U.S. Aid Back to Biden-Harris in 2024?
For daily geopolitical analysis Fox Business calls “absolutely phenomenal”, sign up as a FREE or PREMIUM Member today!