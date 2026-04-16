The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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War Update: Trump Traps Iran, NATO & China

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss Trump's Hormuz trap, the new U.S.-Indonesia pact, the "giant sucking sound" of jobs leaving China for Mexico, and the Reagan-Trump playbook for collapsing CCP rule.
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
Apr 16, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
April 16, 2026

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group, an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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