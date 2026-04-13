The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Hodges's avatar
Andrew Hodges
Apr 13

“We are monetizing the reduction of risk and the displacement of risky supply.” Classic Trump move…negotiating with and capitalizing on the heart of the matter: risk.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Nick's avatar
Nick
Apr 14

This is a banger of an article. I'm struggling to choose what to quote in my restack.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rod D. Martin
84 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture