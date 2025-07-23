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by Rod D. Martin

July 23, 2025

Yes, there are going to be arrests. And convictions. Really.

I understand why conservatives are skeptical. After two decades of two-tiered justice, in which Democrats got away with everything and Republicans went to prison for things that aren’t even crimes, the idea that the “untouchables” would actually face consequences seems laughable.

But they’re going to.

Tulsi Gabbard’s declassifications — complete with elaborate graphics for the people who don’t read — didn’t come in a vacuum. Nor did they reveal things that can easily be swept under the rug.

There are two dimensions to that.

First, the declassified documents do not merely weave some speculative narrative, like so many things released before. They provide concrete evidence of the sort that can lead to real convictions of specific people. They show beyond a reasonable doubt that Barack Obama and his national security team knew Russia had not colluded with Donald Trump, and believed Russia neither had the intent nor the ability to impact the election. Despite this, President Obama personally ordered the manufacturing of evidence to the contrary, and directed the full power of the United States government against his duly elected successor.

The intent, of course, was to remove Trump from office, and as expeditiously as possible. You will recall that a bipartisan impeachment was a very real possibility in the first half of 2017, with lots of specific stated triggers, some verbalized by Republican leaders (e.g., “If the President fires Jeff Sessions, we’ll impeach him”). Paul Ryan was clearly bought-in, if not bought-off. John McCain personally delivered the Steele Dossier to the FBI. But failing removal, Obama’s team knew they could hobble this outsider presidency to an unprecedented degree, which they surely accomplished, albeit in the face of the most energetic President ever.

Using the power of government to deceive the public into removing its elected leadership is a coup d'etat, nothing else but. Bloodless, yes, but a coup nonetheless. And it only “failed” if you ignore the 2020 election.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Fox News flowchart. Click to expand.

In support of this, they knew that an outsider President neither knew how Washington worked nor whom he could trust. So it wasn’t that hard to install William Barr as Attorney General, the man who told the public he’d thoroughly investigated all claims of 2020 election fraud — in just three days! — and found nothing (it turns out he hadn’t investigated anything at all). It wasn’t too difficult to emplace Christopher Wray over the FBI, the man who authorized the Mar-a-Lago raid and gave orders that any resistance — by anyone from the butler to Barron — should be met with deadly force. The Deep State was composed of millions, Trump’s appointees less than 5,000, and half of those were working for the other team.

Which brings us to the second dimension: venue and limitations. No one gets a fair trial in D.C., which is where these sorts of cases are usually tried (if they ever get to trial). Democrats walk, Republicans hang, and there’s virtually no hope of any other outcome.

And likewise, a lot of the crimes committed fall under the general Federal five-year statute of limitations. This is why it was so very important for Democrats to capture the White House in 2020: among countless other matters, they really needed that clock to run. They knew their double agents in the Trump administration (Barr, Wray, others) could only last so long, and once disposed of, the President might finally learn the truth. They couldn’t afford that risk.

The internet has given everyone the attention span of fruit flies, so many treated Friday’s extraordinary declassifications as a one-off. But they weren’t. The administration has been preparing the battlefield for weeks, not least in this: well before Gabbard’s bombshell interview on Hannity, FBI Director Kash Patel announced a wide-ranging “grand conspiracy” investigation into the last decade of Deep State criminality, from Russiagate to the Hunter Biden laptop to Chris Wray’s “shoot to kill” Mar-a-Lago raid to Jack Smith and 60 Minutes.

Why does this matter? Two main reasons: an ongoing conspiracy eliminates the statute of limitations problem. It also opens the door to venues outside the Beltway. “Florida is an intriguing option because overt acts of the alleged conspiracy occurred there,” said a former federal prosecutor who was consulted recently by Trump administration officials.

The skeptics said Kash’s investigation was a one-off too, never mind that Patel was picked to lead the FBI precisely because he was Devin Nunes’s chief investigator for the House Intelligence Committee and was the principal author of the crucial Nunes Memo. Apparently Trumpworld doesn’t talk to itself. Patel launches investigations without talking to Bondi or the President. Gabbard declassifies exactly the documents Patel needs as a PR stunt for her own purposes. The right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing, or so we’re to believe.

That’s jaded. It’s understandable. But it isn’t true. Donald Trump just spent four years in exile, being prosecuted, nearly bankrupted, and even shot at, thinking through every moment of his return. Indeed, he said it himself yesterday in the Oval Office: in 2017 he let Hillary walk because he thought prosecuting her would be bad for the country, “but after what they did to me, right or wrong” he said, people have to pay.

The thing is, Trump isn’t an “outsider” President anymore. He may know Washington better than anyone. He knows exactly who’s who. He had a four-year intermission in which to think deep thoughts about it and play out every scenario. During that time he saw who was corrupt and who was steadfast. He saw who could be trusted and who, even if on the right side generally, could not. He chose his team carefully. Most administrations have a couple months to figure out their transition: Trump had Biden’s whole term.

And lest we forget, execution has been nearly flawless. The last six months have been the most productive in presidential history. Trump has kept his promises without fail, even promises everyone had forgotten (like eliminating the Johnson Amendment).

Do you really think he won’t keep the intensely personal promises? The promises he’s made to himself?

Tulsi Gabbard did not, as some on X suggest, “take out the trash” on Friday. She launched a full-court press in the media. She’s given countless interviews since then, each emphasizing the criminality of Barack Obama and his team. This is uncoordinated?

Nor is it just a book report, or “what I did last summer”. The Director of National Intelligence is articulating a very specific go-forward plan:

Well now.

It is, of course, more than just Russiagate. Russiagate was just the opening act.

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The election fraud we all watched in 2020, detailed in part by Dinesh D’Souza’s much-maligned 2000 Mules documentary, has since been given far more weight by the revelation that China engaged in a massive plot to manufacture fake mail-in ballots and voter IDs. Did the Biden family’s China connections play into that?

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal, which resulted in mass censorship even of the New York Post (which broke the story), turned out to be far worse than originally imagined in that the FBI is now known to have possessed and validated the laptop more than a year before the Post’s investigation. Fifty-one former intelligence officers claimed in writing that the laptop story was “Russian disinformation” despite knowing it was not, and post-election polling found that this had materially affected the outcome of the election.

The weaponization of the justice system against Trump and his associates, resulting in prison for some and the near-imprisonment and bankruptcy of Trump himself, was staggeringly corrupt and utterly Third World.

The fraud committed by senior Democrats hiding Joe Biden’s dementia, which not only kept him in office but allowed staff to sign countless pardons and executive orders in his name but likely without his knowledge.

Biden’s replacement without a single vote cast, and the collusion by media to cover up Kamala’s, shall we say, infirmities, as evidenced by CBS’s now-$36 million payout to President Trump.

And don’t even get me started on the (possibly) pardoned Anthony Fauci and what some call the Plandemic (see the China ballot fraud scandal, above), except to say this: in Deborah Birx’s book, she details how she and Fauci crafted a series of lies to “herd” the President into actions against his (and the country’s) interest. She writes that they knew that any given lie would only have a shelf life of about two weeks, and so they were constantly working on their next narrative and new “facts” at least that far in advance. How did they sell all this to Trump? Through the aid of their confederate, Mike Pence.

They always tell on themselves. Always.

Yes, there are going to be arrests. And trials. And convictions. And prison sentences. For very, very senior people. Yes, this new Trump Administration talks to itself. They know what they’re doing. They just spent four years preparing for this moment. And they know they don’t have long.

As Trump would say, don’t be a Panican. This is not the Barr-Wray-Sessions-Rosenstein-Mueller-Durham Show. It’s a new day. And no one is as weary of the two-tiered justice system as Donald J. Trump.

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