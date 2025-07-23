The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Darwin's avatar
Darwin
Jul 23, 2025

This is the best analysis I've read the entire year! 👏 I did not, in my wildest dreams imagine this, it will truly "right the ship" and get us back to truth, justice, a d the American way"! Thank you for writing this, Rod, this is much needed information to keep the pressure up, fear down, and embolden conservatives to fight, fight, fight, for what is right! This on X will be 🔥.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Jul 23, 2025

Related

Obama team ignored Russian intel on Clinton’s health in 2016, declassified report says

Kaelan Deese

July 23, 2025

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justice/3479617/obama-team-ignored-russian-intel-hillary-clinton-health-2016/

Intelligence officials under former President Barack Obama omitted information indicating Russia had damaging material about Hillary Clinton’s mental and physical health during the 2016 campaign but chose not to release it, as they worked to find support for a narrative that Russia intervened to help elect President Donald Trump, according to newly declassified records.

The revelation comes from a long-classified House Intelligence Committee report made public by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday. The report, dated Sept. 18, 2020, says Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service accessed internal Democratic National Committee communications in 2016 that contained detailed allegations about Clinton’s physical and psychological health, including claims she was on a daily regimen of “heavy tranquilizers” and suffering from a mix of “intensified psycho-emotional problems.”

(Snip)

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