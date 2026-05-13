The Trump-Xi Summit: Oil, Iran, and America's New Global Security Architecture

Don’t miss my latest Deep Dive, “ The Map is Closing Around China ”.

by Rod D. Martin and Jeff Schreve

May 13, 2026

My discussion on American Family Radio’s "Real Truth for Today with Pastor Jeff Schreve". Sign up NOW for the AFR YouTube channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

The Trump-Xi Summit and the great reversal: from Chinese chokepoints in the Caribbean to America’s encircling of China

America’s new global security architecture , and why (Western) Europe is horrified by all of it

Trump’s push to end Chinese rare earths dominance , and how oil can keep China from using it against us

The Red-Green alliance: Communist China, Islamist Iran, why people who hate each other are aligned, and the limits thereof

What’s really happening in Iran ?

How Trump gets information and who were his mentors

The gathering economic boom , conquering the national debt and the fraud that feeds it, and growing American energy dominance , and finally

The Democrat Deep State: 90-years of stealth one-party rule, and what Trump is doing to restore the Constitution

It’s an in-depth 46 minutes you won’t want to miss!

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Nothing is more important than educating the next generation. My friends at the Herzog Foundation are expanding access to Christian education. Watch this short clip and visit HerzogFoundation.com

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