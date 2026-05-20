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The Rod Martin Report

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Election Wrap-Up: Trump Remakes the GOP

Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst to discuss last night's election results: Trump-endorsed candidates won 37-0. From Thomas Massie to Bill Cassidy to John Cornyn, the GOP will never be the same.
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Rod D. Martin
May 20, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
May 20, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss last night’s election results, in which Trump-endorsed candidates won 37-0.

We discuss:

  • Why Thomas Massie lost (and deserved to lose)

  • How Mitch McConnell saved the Republic in 2016, but why much of his legacy needs to be wiped out now

  • The defeat of Bill Cassidy and the impending demise of John Cornyn

  • Steve Hilton’s uphill battle in California; and

  • The evils of California’s corrupt “primary”, and why closed party primaries matter

Trump is hunting RINOs. The GOP will never be the same.

It’s seven minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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