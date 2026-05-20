Election Wrap-Up: Trump Remakes the GOP

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by Rod D. Martin

May 20, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss last night’s election results, in which Trump-endorsed candidates won 37-0.

We discuss:

Why Thomas Massie lost (and deserved to lose)

How Mitch McConnell saved the Republic in 2016, but why much of his legacy needs to be wiped out now

The defeat of Bill Cassidy and the impending demise of John Cornyn

Steve Hilton ’s uphill battle in California; and

The evils of California’s corrupt “primary”, and why closed party primaries matter

Trump is hunting RINOs. The GOP will never be the same.

It’s seven minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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And don’t miss my wrap-up on the Beijing summit:

The Courts have taken liberties with the Constitution for far too long. An Article V convention could close the loopholes. Learn more here.

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