The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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The Interview That Got Half a Million Views! - Rod on the "Stephen Gardner Show"

The NATO conflict, America's new alliance structure, the death of OPEC, and how the economy, energy dominance, and election reforms are reshaping the world and impacting the midterms.
Rod D. Martin's avatar
Rod D. Martin
May 27, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Stephen Gardner
May 27, 2026

My recent interview with Stephen Gardner got half a million views! Don’t miss it!

In this episode:

  • The Trump-NATO conflict: why, and what’s next?

  • Trump’s new global alliance model

  • The demise of OPEC, and how the UAE became an A-list U.S. partner

  • The Trump economy: what’s happening, and how will it impact the midterms?

  • How the new economic order will enrich American blue-collar workers

  • Growing American energy dominance and how it reshapes the world

  • Election reform, the end of racial gerrymandering, and why the SPLC got caught funding the KKK and the Nazi Party

It’s 25 minutes you don’t want to miss. Watch and share!

The Courts have taken liberties with the Constitution for far too long. Take 30 seconds to listen to my friend Mark Meckler on how an Article V convention could close the loopholes. Learn more here.

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