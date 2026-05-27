The Interview That Got Half a Million Views! - Rod on the "Stephen Gardner Show"

This analysis is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Rod D. Martin and Stephen Gardner

May 27, 2026

My recent interview with Stephen Gardner got half a million views! Don’t miss it!

In this episode:

The Trump-NATO conflict: why, and what’s next?

Trump’s new global alliance model

The demise of OPEC, and how the UAE became an A-list U.S. partner

The Trump economy: what’s happening, and how will it impact the midterms?

How the new economic order will enrich American blue-collar workers

Growing American energy dominance and how it reshapes the world

Election reform, the end of racial gerrymandering, and why the SPLC got caught funding the KKK and the Nazi Party

It’s 25 minutes you don’t want to miss. Watch and share!

The Courts have taken liberties with the Constitution for far too long. Take 30 seconds to listen to my friend Mark Meckler on how an Article V convention could close the loopholes. Learn more here.

Share

Recent Analysis: