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Steve
Apr 16Edited

We could go on, and have, in countless essays over the last year. The pundits may hate it, the cable news audience may not get it, but all the pieces fit together. And Donald Trump has understood that from the first.

“See the whole board.”

What Drives me Nuts is the talking heads spouting off nonsense. Then it gets repeated on The Web/Social Media. Geo-Politics (like History) is Hard. You have to work at it.

/Rant # 2897,921

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Apr 16

Thank you, Dr. Martin for this excellent piece on the United States’ historic defense pact with Indonesia! Indeed, everyone needs to look at the larger board. Indonesia historically has always been non-aligned. But not anymore! Indonesia has now chosen to throw in its lot with the United States and the West. The benefits of this are many. Both sides of the Straights of Malacca are now secured. Indo-Pacific defense is now more coherent. Australia now knows that Indonesia will cooperate with them. Twenty percent of the world’s oil can now pass safely through the straights without China interfering or holding it up if they so choose. Now, there is no way that can happen. Trump is containing China and accelerating their collapse. Their birth rate is collapsing, their population rapidly aging, their economy is head for a catastrophic recession, the housing market is going under, and China is being muscled out of the Western Hemisphere by Trump and the United States.

Indonesia realizes that China will eventually come for them too and the best defense they have against the CCP is to form an alliance with the United States of America. America now also controls ALL other alternatives for China’s routes for its shadow oil trade. This is a major foreign policy coup for Donald Trump! Singapore and Malaysia are now protected as well. He also strengthened two of our most important allies Japan and South Korea. He also got India into the fold. He made it clear American security assistance is NOT free! You need to prove to us your a reliable ally. India responded by blocking Russia’s shadow oil trade.

Donald Trump continues to excel on foreign policy. He’s absolutely brilliant and he and Marco Rubio are absolutely killing it! Pete Hegseth also is a phenomenal Secretary of War. America is stronger and safer around the world because of Mr. Trump! It’s a huge deal Trump got Indonesia into the fold. Like Reagan during the Cold War boxing in the Soviet Union, that’s what Trump is doing to China. The mainstream media won’t cover this story but it’s a game changer that’s really important. The CCP is on its last legs. I feel that in twenty-five or thirty years, the CCP will collapse.

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