The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Julian Davies's avatar
Julian Davies
Apr 14

UK got Socialism in all its guises, getting ‘equality’ means lower down the ladder of life/health/culture

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
Apr 14

I worked at a couple Mexican factories at my old job. Nice, hardworking people. But the neighborhoods were a bit scary.

We heard a big splash about six weeks ago concerning taken down the cartels. I wonder if we’re still making progress on that front. It’s gone quiet.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
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