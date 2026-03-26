The Long Deferred Day of Accountability for James Comey
The Comey "grand conspiracy" subpoena is not isolated. It is part of a sprawling investigation that has already issued more than 130 subpoenas in the last few months.
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by Roger Stone
March 26, 2026
There are chapters in American history that demand to be written not in ink, but in fire.
The Obama administration, cloaked in the sanctimony of intellectualism and the false patina of moral superiority, unleashed a corrosive strain of political malice that did not dissipate with the passage of time. It metastasized. It deepened through the first Trump administration, calcified under the Biden presidency, and even now its vestiges linger like a stubborn contagion within the body politic.
This was not governance. This was something far more insidious; a slow-moving institutional rot. And now, at long last, the day of accountability may be coming.
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On March 19, 2026, in a development that has sent tremors through the upper echelons of the intelligence and law enforcement…