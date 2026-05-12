War Update: Xi Can’t Save Iran. Nor Will He Try.

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by Rod D. Martin

May 12, 2026

I appeared on NTD Newsroom with Cary Dunst to discuss why Trump’s blockade is forcing Iran to ship oil by rail, why that can never be enough to matter, and why — at this week’s Beijing summit — Xi Jinping has neither the incentive nor the ability to rescue Tehran.

It’s nine minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and what they mean. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

The Courts have taken liberties with the Constitution for far too long. An Article V convention could close the loopholes. Learn more here.

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