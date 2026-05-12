The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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War Update: Xi Can’t Save Iran. Nor Will He Try.

Rod D. Martin & Cary Dunst discuss why Trump's blockade is forcing Iran to ship oil by rail, why it's not enough to matter, and why Xi has neither the incentive nor the ability to rescue Tehran.
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Rod D. Martin
May 12, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
May 12, 2026

I appeared on NTD Newsroom with Cary Dunst to discuss why Trump’s blockade is forcing Iran to ship oil by rail, why that can never be enough to matter, and why — at this week’s Beijing summit — Xi Jinping has neither the incentive nor the ability to rescue Tehran.

It’s nine minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and what they mean. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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