The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
Apr 15

The Democrats mastery of corruption is impressive. They are so much better at this dirty game than Republicans. Look at the coup they just staged in CA to catapult Steyer to the top of Governor’s race.

I overlook a lot of Trump’s inappropriate - or worse - tweets because he understands the depth of corruption we’re up against.

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FlaneurX's avatar
FlaneurX
Apr 15

“An investigation is not a conviction.” It can be just as good though. This is President Trump’s astute insight as he demonstrated when he asked President Zelensky to open an investigation into Biden in the run up to the 2020 election. Rerunning a playbook that works isn’t dishonest it’s pragmatic.

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