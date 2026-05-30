The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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The Slow Strangulation of Russia, and China's Great Reversal

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss Russia's increasingly dire straits, what a durable peace can look like, whether Putin can survive, Russian-U.S.-Chinese triangulation, and China's great reversal.
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
May 30, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
May 30, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

  • The slow strangulation of Russia, and the shape of a durable peace

  • Why Xi Jinping won’t approve Putin’s desperately-needed gas pipeline

  • Can Putin survive?

  • The future of Russian-U.S.-Chinese triangulation

  • Why China (and Russia) won’t lift a finger to help Iran

  • China’s great reversal: how Trump flipped the script in East Asia

It’s 20 minutes of deep analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group, an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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