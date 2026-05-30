The Slow Strangulation of Russia, and China's Great Reversal

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
May 30, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
In this episode:
The slow strangulation of Russia, and the shape of a durable peace
Why Xi Jinping won’t approve Putin’s desperately-needed gas pipeline
Can Putin survive?
The future of Russian-U.S.-Chinese triangulation
Why China (and Russia) won’t lift a finger to help Iran
China’s great reversal: how Trump flipped the script in East Asia
It’s 20 minutes of deep analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!
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