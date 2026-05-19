Trump's Team in Greenland: What to Expect

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by Rod D. Martin

May 19, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Stephania Cox to discuss this week’s U.S. visit to Greenland by Special Envoy Jeff Landry and U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Ken Howery: what they hope to achieve this week, what’s really going on beneath the surface, and how Greenland can have its cake and eat it too.

It’s eight minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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And don’t miss my wrap-up on the Beijing summit:

The Courts have taken liberties with the Constitution for far too long. An Article V convention could close the loopholes. Learn more here.

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