The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Trump's Team in Greenland: What to Expect

Rod D. Martin and Stephania Cox discuss this week's visit by U.S. envoys to Greenland, what they hope to achieve, and the coming win-win solution.
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Rod D. Martin
May 19, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
May 19, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Stephania Cox to discuss this week’s U.S. visit to Greenland by Special Envoy Jeff Landry and U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Ken Howery: what they hope to achieve this week, what’s really going on beneath the surface, and how Greenland can have its cake and eat it too.

It’s eight minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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The Courts have taken liberties with the Constitution for far too long. An Article V convention could close the loopholes. Learn more here.

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