What if you could get the same geopolitical analysis used at a successful investment firm — the kind that correctly predicted Trump’s 2016 election when most believed he’d lose by double digits, McDonald’s recovery when leading analysts were saying they’d go under, the outcome of the 12 Day War with Iran when pundits fretted that it might spark World War III, the significance of SpaceX, and China’s demographic collapse decades before the mainstream caught on — all delivered to your inbox every day?

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Dear Friend,

We’re living through the most consequential period in American history since the Great Depression and World War II. Trump’s Counterrevolution is systematically dismantling FDR’s 90-year “Deep State” coup, that established permanent unaccountable one-party control. China’s demographic collapse is accelerating, making it far more dangerous in the short term. Technology is changing everything in ways few can predict, and almost no one can keep up with.

And most people are getting their “analysis” from 30-second clips that miss the deeper currents entirely.

That’s where The Rod Martin Report comes in.

You’re drowning in information but starving for understanding.

Every day brings new headlines:

Trump announces another sweeping policy initiative

China makes another threat

The Deep State pushes back

Markets react to tariffs, trade wars, and the Fed

Allies grope for relevance

But how does it all fit together? What does it mean for your investments, your business, your family’s future?

And if you’re a policymaker, business leader, or investor, who can you trust to help you make the right — and the principled — decision?

Most sources give you fragments. Disconnected takes. Surface-level commentary that leaves you more confused than when you started.

You need someone who connects the dots.

Investment-Grade Intelligence That Makes Sense of Everything

I’m Rod D. Martin. Throughout 2025, I’ve been sharing the same geopolitical analysis we use internally at Martin Capital — weaving together geopolitics, history, geography, technology, economics, and constitutional and legal analysis into a coherent picture of what’s actually happening, and where it will lead.

The results speak for themselves:

The Growth: From a handful of followers to 275,000+ on X. From a few select subscribers to 25,000+ at The Rod Martin Report.

The Track Record: Correctly mapped China’s real vulnerabilities — demographic collapse, naval chokepoints, energy dependence — and showed exactly why Xi’s bluster about fighting Trump “to the end” was just that: bluster. Correctly predicted the 2016 election when others got it wrong. Predicted America’s energy dominance when everyone was screaming “Peak Oil” and prices were at $147/bbl.

The Audience: The people depending on this analysis aren’t just anybody. They’re billionaires, CEOs, Senators, Cabinet members, pastors, venture capitalists, and state and community leaders.

Fox Business calls our analysis “absolutely phenomenal.” There’s a reason we’ve grown so much Substack now ranks us 42nd in the entire World Politics category. And we’re just getting started.

But here’s what matters most: the transformation you’ll experience.

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From Confusion to Clarity in a Chaotic World

When you join The Rod Martin Report as a Premium Member, you don’t just get information. You get understanding.

You’ll finally see why and how:

Trump’s trade policies and defense strategies work together as one coordinated whole

China’s demographics, geography, and military posture create both opportunity and danger

Putin can’t extricate himself from Ukraine…and how Trump will force his hand

The Deep State subverts Constitutional government, and what is necessary for a successful Counterrevolution

SpaceX’s Starship will transform not just space travel, but global passenger and freight service, and (perhaps most dramatic) military deployments and America’s global reach

Constitutional principles apply to modern technological and economic challenges

Our subscribers tell us:

“Now I finally understand the real strategic picture”

“I can make sense of what seemed like contradictory policies”

“I have the intellectual ammunition for serious discussions”

“I’m making better business decisions because of this analysis”

“Now I see where to invest…and where not to”

Peter Thiel has called me “one of our nation’s leading minds.” Kellyanne Conway says my analysis is “consistently among the very best available anywhere.”

But what YOU get is something no one else provides: the same investment-grade intelligence that helps billionaires and Cabinet members navigate the most consequential period in American history.

Premium Membership Includes:

✅ Daily In-Depth Analysis (2,000+ words) - The same intelligence we use at Martin Capital

✅ Exclusive Deep Dives (2,500-6,000 words) - Like our recent analyses of Israel’s newly operationalized laser weapons, and Russia’s looming economic collapse

✅ Massive Special Reports (50-100 pages, $49 value each) - Starting with our 30,000-word dossier on the geopolitics of China (and its future)

✅ FREE Copy of Essays on the Counterrevolution - Plus all my current and future books

✅ Full Access to nearly 2,000 Archived Articles - Years of analysis at your fingertips

✅ Private Briefings and Subscriber-Only Content - Direct access you can’t get anywhere else

✅ Christian Anti-Communist Worldview - What things mean without the leftist narratives and bias

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Inner Circle Membership Adds Even More:

✅ Exclusive Inner Circle briefings via Zoom — Special sessions just for Inner Circle members (TBA)

✅ Priority access to everything we produce — courses, Special Reports, live events, even my books!

✅ Discounted access to premium courses like our upcoming negotiation masterclass

✅ Future live events — Exclusive gatherings with fellow Inner Circle members

✅ Personally autographed books — Not just electronic downloads, but physical books personally signed by me

✅ Private consultation with me — One-on-one strategic discussion

✅ Three gift memberships — Share our analysis with family, friends, or colleagues

✅ The distinction of being a member of my Inner Circle — A status we do NOT take lightly

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Why America Needs This Intelligence Now…And YOU Do Too!

This isn’t just about subscribing to a newsletter. Here are the facts:

We’re living in the most transformational period in generations. The decisions made in the coming months will determine whether America enters a Golden Age, or slides into totalitarian darkness even our grandchildren may not be able to reverse.

The mission is expanding. Every new member helps us hire additional analysts, produce more Special Reports, and reach more Americans who need to know what to DO in this transformational time.

The window is closing. Every day we wait, the cost of bad information rises, in every area of your life. The midterms are coming. 2028 is around the corner. The economy is in transition. Every day we delay, our opponents gain ground. The intellectual ammunition for victory must be assembled now.

There is NO reason we cannot birth a New American Century of hope, prosperity, innovation, and above all, freedom.

The question is: Will you be part of building that future?

“But I Already Get So Much Free Content...”

Yes, we publish about half our content for free. But the deeper analysis — the Special Reports, the investment-grade intelligence, the actionable insights that change minds and shape decisions — that’s for Premium and Inner Circle Members only.

“I’m Not Sure It’s Worth $100/Year...”

Think about it this way: You probably spend more than that on streaming services you barely watch. If you subscribe to the Wall Street Journal, you likely pay several times as much! Same for specialized services (like ours) such as Mauldin Economics, Geopolitical Futures, the Telegraph, and Stratfor (all of which are great, by the way, but we’re the best value).

Heck, you probably spend more on just a month of lattes than our entire annual subscription price!

We provide the actionable intelligence that could save you from even one bad investment, help you understand one crucial policy decision, or give you the confidence to make one smart move that pays for itself a thousand times over.

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“I Already Read [Other Publication]...”

No one else combines investment-grade analysis with constitutional principles, historical depth, and technological forecasting. No one else predicted what we’ve predicted. No one else serves billionaires and Cabinet members while remaining accessible — and useful! — to everyday folks.

“I Need to Think About It...”

I understand. But while you’re thinking, the world keeps moving. China keeps building. The Deep State keeps resisting. Markets keep reacting. And the clock keeps ticking.

We can lose America. Or we can win the future.

The cost of bad information rises every day you wait.

What Leaders Are Saying:

“Rod is one of our nation’s leading minds. He possesses a more complete understanding of America than most executives have of their own businesses.”

— Peter Thiel, PayPal Co-Founder

“Rod’s analysis is consistently among the very best available anywhere.”

— Kellyanne Conway, Former Senior Counselor to President Trump

“The Rod Martin Report is indispensable reading, some of the best political and economic analysis on the Internet.”

— Roger Stone, Legendary Strategist and Trump’s longest-serving political advisor

“Rod Martin is the smartest guy in the room everywhere.”

— John Mauldin, Mauldin Economics

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Get the Same Analysis That Guides Billionaires and Cabinet Members

We have mere months to save constitutional government. To build the Golden Age of freedom and innovation our children deserve. To ensure America’s best days are ahead, not behind.

I’m doing my part by providing the analysis and intelligence: the intellectual ammunition needed to win our Cold Civil War.

Will you join me?

For the America that can be,

Rod D. Martin

Founder and CEO

The Rod Martin Report, and

Martin Capital, Inc.

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P.S. One more thing to consider: Every billionaire, every successful CEO, every effective political leader I know has one thing in common — they invest in information that gives them an edge. They don’t wait for free summaries or hope they’ll figure it out from headlines. They pay for the best intelligence available and they act on it.

That’s exactly what I’m offering you — the same level of analysis that guides some of the most successful people in America.

The only question is whether you’re ready to think and act like they do.

Choose Your Level:

PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP - $100/YEAR

INNER CIRCLE - $300/YEAR

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