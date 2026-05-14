Summit Update: What Do Trump & Xi Want?

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by Rod D. Martin

May 14, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst and David Zhang to discuss the latest from Beijing: Trump’s plan for trade reciprocity, human rights, oil and rare earths, and America’s new global security architecture for containing the CCP threat.

It’s twelve minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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And don’t miss our latest Deep Dive on America’s new global security architecture:

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