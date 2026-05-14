The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Summit Update: What Do Trump & Xi Want?

Rod D. Martin, David Zhang & Cary Dunst discuss Trump's plan for trade reciprocity, human rights, oil and rare earths, and America’s new global security architecture for containing the CCP threat.
Rod D. Martin's avatar
Rod D. Martin
May 14, 2026

This interview is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Rod D. Martin
May 14, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst and David Zhang to discuss the latest from Beijing: Trump’s plan for trade reciprocity, human rights, oil and rare earths, and America’s new global security architecture for containing the CCP threat.

It’s twelve minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

Share

And don’t miss our latest Deep Dive on America’s new global security architecture:

The Map Is Closing Around China

The Map Is Closing Around China

Rod D. Martin
·
May 13
Read full story

Nothing matters more than educating the next generation with the values we cherish. The Herzog Foundation is making that possible. Learn more here.

Recent Articles:

The Geopolitics of the Lewis & Clark Expedition

The Geopolitics of the Lewis & Clark Expedition

Rod D. Martin
·
11:03 AM
Read full story
Oil Giants Burnt by Chavez Eye Venezuela’s New Black Gold Rush

Oil Giants Burnt by Chavez Eye Venezuela’s New Black Gold Rush

Guest Author
·
11:03 AM
Read full story
The Trump-Xi Summit: Oil, Iran, and America's New Global Security Architecture

The Trump-Xi Summit: Oil, Iran, and America's New Global Security Architecture

Rod D. Martin
·
May 13
Read full story
How the U.S. Is Using the Iran War to Squeeze China Ahead of Trump–Xi Summit

How the U.S. Is Using the Iran War to Squeeze China Ahead of Trump–Xi Summit

Guest Author
·
May 12
Read full story
War Update: Xi Can’t Save Iran. Nor Will He Try.

War Update: Xi Can’t Save Iran. Nor Will He Try.

Rod D. Martin
·
May 12
Read full story

For daily geopolitical analysis Fox Business calls “absolutely phenomenal”, sign up as a FREE or PREMIUM Member today!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture