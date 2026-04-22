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War Update: Ceasefire Extension & How the Regime Falls

Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst discuss the President's extension of the ceasefire with Iran, the blockade's effect on both the regime and its oil production, and how the regime will collapse.
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Rod D. Martin
Apr 22, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
April 22, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the President’s extension of the ceasefire with Iran. We look at why that happened, the blockade’s effect on both the regime and its oil production, how long it will take to restart Iran’s oil fields if they have to be closed, and why the regime is on the verge of collapse.

What we did not discuss (and this is entirely my fault, because Cary asked me: I just got sidetracked) is Iran’s firing on several container ships in the last 24 hours. Iran attacked (but failed to sink) three ships transiting from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

My take: This is utterly counterproductive on the part of Iran. It reinforces the UAE and Saudi position that the Iranian regime must go. It also strengthens Trump’s blockade. If there is actual danger to ships passing through the Strait, insurance rates skyrocket (or insurance simply becomes unavailable), America sells more oil and gas, and Iran’s financial strangulation quickens.

So why would they do it? Because they think by putting pressure on America’s allies, they can force Trump to stand down. To which I can only say, they clearly do not get Donald Trump.

It’s nine minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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