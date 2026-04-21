Trump's Iran Strategy & a New Middle East Order

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by Rod D. Martin and Kevin Freeman

April 21, 2026

My latest interview on Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman. Sign up NOW for Kevin’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

From the episode description:

“A strategic breakdown of U.S. operations in Iran, the regime’s vulnerabilities, and how precision operations could enable change without large-scale deployment. Rod Martin analyzes the regional cascade — from Hezbollah and Hamas to the Abraham Accords — and the global ripple effects on China, Russia, and oil markets.

“Discover how Shadow Fleet tanker interdictions, sanctions, and technology shape a broader containment plan aimed at Beijing. Economic implications, midterm politics, and the path to a free Iran are insightfully assessed.”

It’s the briefing you need, all in just 24 minutes! Watch and share!

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