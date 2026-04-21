This analysis is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Rod D. Martin

April 21, 2026

Iran is certainly the topic du jour, but it’s only one piece of a much larger puzzle. It’s also serving as a useful distraction while the President engineers a separate, though connected, revolution. His latest target is America’s abominable foreign aid regime, and the socialist mindset that drives it.

The blowback would be intense under normal circumstances. But who can keep up with Trump?

As I’ve been describing over the last year, Donald Trump is carrying out a comprehensive reset of American foreign policy, the broadest since the end of World War II. Some of the smartest geopolitical analysts I know believe he’s intent on withdrawing from the world. They’re wrong. Trump is simply rejecting the liberal internationalist and neoconservative approaches to American engagement.

Think more Ronald Reagan, less Woodrow Wilson. Or Dick Cheney.

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio opened a new front in that revolution, with a sweeping reset of America’s approach to foreign aid: “Trade Over Aid.” Rubio ordered U.S. diplomats to line up foreign signatures for a formal end-of-April UN declaration. The document commits aid-recipient governments to making themselves investable: freer markets, lighter regulation, lower taxes, stronger property rights, enforceable contracts, reliable courts, and real engagement with private capital. Bottom line: no reform, no more money.

The point is so obvious only a Harvard professor could miss it. Real aid should make itself unnecessary. Just as there should be no more “Forever Wars”, there should be no more “Forever Aid”.

See Rod discuss Trump’s initiative — PLUS an Iran war update — on NTD News.

After World War II, America rebuilt Western Europe and Japan as economic powerhouses capable of standing on their own two feet. Others like South Korea and Taiwan followed suit. Their people became prosperous, their children gained a future.

But in the Third World, American diplomats took a far more condescending, paternalistic approach. Marinated in socialist nonsense, they designed a system of permanent dependency on handouts, encouraging the sort of Marxist nightmares that long ruled former colonies from Algeria to Zimbabwe, from Bolivia to Bangladesh. In Europe and East Asia, America created systems that look like Texas and Florida. In the rest of the world, Democrats created quagmires that look like inner-city Detroit.

That contrast is the heart of the matter. The issue is not whether America should help poor countries. Of course it should, when doing so serves both moral and strategic ends. The issue is whether the help actually helps.

Real aid is supposed to be a bridge to strength. It is supposed to create functioning societies, honest institutions, productive economies, and citizens who can build lives without waiting for their next check from Washington. It is supposed to end, because it’s supposed to become unnecessary.

South Korea and Haiti had roughly the same per capita GDP in 1965. Here they are today.

But the modern foreign-aid racket — and by “modern” I mean “the entire postcolonial era” — does the exact opposite. It doesn’t just fail to solve the problem: it preserves and perpetuates the dependency.

A system built around grants, agencies, NGOs, and bureaucratic prestige will always behave just like every other permanent bureaucracy: self-preservation first, mission second if at all. If weakness justifies the budget, weakness will be preserved. If dependency keeps the machine humming, dependency will be moralized. And if failure enriches the people running the system, failure will be renamed compassion.

Democrats designed that, just as they designed America’s bloated, corrupt welfare system. We have seen in Minnesota and California how money meant for the poor actually enriches the political machine wrapped around it. USAID worked the same way on a global scale. The poor were the moral pretext. The winners were the NGOs, the contractors, the Deep State bureaucrats, and the leftist ideologies they served.

That’s why “Trade Over Aid” is so offensive to the aid priesthood. They hear the phrase and act as though America is turning its back on the poor. What horrifies them is something else entirely: the possibility that the old model may finally end. They don’t object because the system has worked. As in the rest of the foreign policy establishment, they object because it hasn’t, and because too many of them have built careers, institutions, and fortunes atop that failure.

“This time will be different,” they assure us, the refrain of socialists everywhere. But socialism has failed everywhere.

If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, he can feed his family, build a business, educate his children, and grow a whole country that doesn’t need Uncle Sam dropping off fish forever.

Share

Why should this obvious truth that worked so well in Germany and Singapore be ignored in Guinea and Sudan? You know why: because teaching people to fish threatens the livelihood, the control, and the skim of the fish-delivery bureaucracy. In its own perverse way, Forever Aid makes sense: it successfully and permanently exploits the recipients.

If you believed in Critical Race Theory, you’d call that systemically racist. But the Critical Race Theory crowd created that system. They don’t just defend it. They want to double down.

Those defenders always try to blur the line between two very different things.

One is emergency relief. If there’s a famine, a war, a flood, or an earthquake, civilized nations help. Americans in particular help, and rightly so. This aid, like disaster relief at home, is intended to bridge over a crisis. It’s also intended to end.

The other is a permanent architecture of donor dependency in which entire societies are treated as wards, their elites are rewarded for failure, and their people are taught to wait on the next aid cycle rather than build the institutions that make flourishing possible. Will there be a better tomorrow? Certainly not. But there will be another aid shipment tomorrow, and next year, and forever.

The first of these saves lives. The second destroys them, preventing people, families, and countries from ever becoming strong enough to prosper, or even just live on their own.

Trump’s “Trade Over Aid” initiative overturns all of that like the moneychangers’ tables. Poor countries don’t become prosperous because Western bureaucrats feed them (while skimming off the top). They leave dependency and become prosperous when they have governments that reward production instead of predation.

In a word: capitalism.

And as in the domestic welfare disaster, the aid regime’s socialist presuppositions are not just economically debilitating but morally degrading. They assume poor people are objects of pity to be managed by self-appointed elites. They assume a handout is ethically superior to ownership, thrift, productivity, and responsibility. They assume that people are somehow nobler when poor than when free (a nobility, one should note, that the bureaucrats see no need to share).

That worldview is poison.

Capitalism made a world of poor people rich. Prosperity came not from redistribution but from production, trade, investment, industrialization, energy, technology, a legal system that supports private property, and virtuous cultural habits, all of which are anathema to the left.

That’s a big part of why blowing up USAID mattered. But that was only the first step. If all Trump, Rubio, and Musk had done was smash one particularly corrupt agency, the Deep State machine would have reconstituted it under a different name and with softer rhetoric (and indeed it tried). The deeper task was always philosophical: to replace a foreign-aid model built on dependency with one built on prosperity. To replace socialism with capitalism.

All of this fits perfectly inside Trump’s broader redesign of American foreign policy. His administration is not changing things randomly or piecemeal. It is changing the entire postwar order: alliances, trade, burden-sharing, supply chains, border security, energy, deterrence, multilateral institutions, the Western Hemisphere, the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific, even space. Venezuela is one battlefield. Iran is another. NATO is another. Ukraine is another. Taiwan is another. Gaza is another. Greenland, the Panama Canal, Indonesia, India, the Moon: each is one part of a much larger whole.

Commerce Not Chaos was never just a line. It was a governing logic. Countries who prosper together rarely fight each other. Prosperity deters aggression from those who would fight, and funds the defense that defeats them. Truman and Kennan understood this. Generations after them did not.

That logic now reaches foreign aid. The old model asked how America could manage poverty. The new one asks how poor countries can become rich.

That’s why “Trade Over Aid” matters. It’s not about abandoning the world. It’s about abandoning a failed way of pretending to help it. It’s not about cruelty. It’s about rejecting the lie that permanent dependency is compassion. It’s not about turning away from poor countries. It’s about finally taking them seriously enough to want more for them than an endless welfare check, about caring about them enough to want them to have a future.

No nation was ever subsidized into greatness. No civilization was ever built on dependency. Men rise by building. Families rise by producing. Nations rise by rewarding the habits that make prosperity possible.

That is what Trump and Rubio are now saying at the UN, and it is why the aid priesthood is horrified.

As with Trump’s demand that Europe be able to defend itself, the President is not withdrawing American power, or even its beneficence. He believes allies should be real partners. He also believes in the old idea of “the deserving poor.” The liberal internationalists indulged, and the neocons embraced, a world dependent on America, and an America that served everyone’s interests but its own.

Trump believes in nations, not colonies, and certainly not unaccountable global governance. He believes countries should be strong in their own right, making themselves better able to serve their people and better partners as a result.

Our alliance structure should be built on that principle. Our foreign aid philosophy should match.

The goal of aid should never have been to perpetuate the status quo. It should have been to help establish independent individuals and nations that don’t need aid at all.

That’s a vision worthy of America.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

Recent Articles:

Share