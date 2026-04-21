The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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John G Griffin's avatar
John G Griffin
7d

Excellent article and insightful. No doubt that socialists embedded in the federal government will be howling at the change but it needs to happen. We are hated the world over for giving handouts and we cannot understand it. By helping with a hand up - putting them in business - we will give the peoples of the world self esteem and self worth. Not to mention that we don’t have to keep them on the dole…

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
7d

Here is recommended reading to help everyone better appreciate why capitalism is such a great thing:

* The Road to Serfdom by F.A. Hayek

* Capitalism and Freedom by Milton Friedman

* Free to Choose: A Personal Statement by Milton and Rose Friedman

* Wealth, Poverty, and Politics: An International Perspective by Thomas Sowell

* South Africa’s War Against Capitalism by Walter E. Williams

* Race & Economics: How Much Can Be Blamed on Racism? by Walter E. Williams

* Why Not Capitalism? by Jason Brennan

* The Politically Incorrect Guide to Capitalism by Robert D. Murphy

* The Politically Incorrect Guide to Socialism by Kevin D. Williamson

* The Politically Incorrect Guide to Communism by Paul Kengor

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