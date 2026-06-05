Remembering the Tiananmen Square Massacre

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
June 5, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
In this episode:
Personal memories of Tiananmen Square from my college Chinese class
The very different approaches to dissent of Gorbachev vs. Beijing
Should America have reacted more forcefully?
How Bill Clinton sold America to the CCP
Why the Chinese economy, like Russia’s in the 1980s, is far weaker than it looks
Trump’s Reaganesque strategy to contain and collapse the CCP
It’s 20 minutes of deep analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!
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