Remembering the Tiananmen Square Massacre

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney

June 5, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

Personal memories of Tiananmen Square from my college Chinese class

The very different approaches to dissent of Gorbachev vs. Beijing

Should America have reacted more forcefully?

How Bill Clinton sold America to the CCP

How China is deindustrializing Europe

Why the Chinese economy, like Russia’s in the 1980s, is far weaker than it looks

Is Scott Bessent trying to break the yuan?

Trump’s Reaganesque strategy to contain and collapse the CCP

It’s 20 minutes of deep analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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