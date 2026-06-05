The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Remembering the Tiananmen Square Massacre

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss the 37th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, America's needless creation of today's Chinese power, and how the West can win.
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
Jun 05, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
June 5, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

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