ActBlue leaders invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination 146 times during their testimony. Top: Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.); Bottom: ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Wells, who appears to have made “false statements to Congress.”

👉 Join Premium - Get My New Book FREE!

by Rod D. Martin

April 22, 2026

I told you they were guilty.

House Republicans have spent months digging into ActBlue, the premier Democrat fundraising machine that has raised over $16 billion for Democrat candidates and causes. What they’ve found is every bit as bad as I’ve told you. And ActBlue’s leaders felt the need to invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination an incredible 146 times.

The just-released interim staff report from the House Administration, Oversight, and Judiciary Committees lays out vast illegal foreign donations and money laundering — “election interference” — and illegal “straw donor” schemes, followed by a massive cover-up to prevent Congress and the DOJ from catching on.

Two ActBlue officials, including Alyssa Twomey, the former Vice President of Customer Service who oversaw the fraud-prevention team during the 2024 election cycle, along with three former company lawyers, refused to answer even a single substantive question in sworn interviews with investigators.

It gets worse. According to the interim report, every member of the legal and compliance team "appears to have left the platform after the 2024 election because of its 'knowing and willful' acceptance of illegal foreign contributions, and the subsequent cover-up." Chairmen Bryan Steil (R-WI), James Comer (R-KY), and Jim Jordan (R-OH) also allege that CEO Regina Wallace-Wells made false statements to Congress and that ActBlue withheld subpoenaed documents…some of which were later uncovered by the New York Times. Ouch.

This Congressional report is just the latest in a longrunning scandal. Last year, President Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to open a formal criminal investigation of ActBlue’s operations and its role in potentially facilitating foreign interference in U.S. elections. A grand jury is widely rumored but so far unconfirmed.

Nor are the amounts small. The presidential memorandum cites damning evidence that ActBlue accepted thousands of donations from foreign IP addresses using prepaid credit cards — an ideal tool for money laundering. And records uncovered by the committees show that ActBlue’s lawyers worked with the platform’s fraud prevention team explicitly for the purpose of implementing even “more lenient” standards during the 2024 campaign than ever before.

Generally speaking, you don’t subpoena the lawyers if the other shoe isn’t about to drop.

In addition to the DOJ and Congress, 19 state attorneys general are investigating ActBlue for allegations related to fraudulent fundraising practices, including potential money laundering and misuse of donor identities. And on Monday, Texas AG Ken Paxton filed suit.

The question is no longer whether ActBlue is corrupt. The question now is how deep the rot goes, and how far up the Democrat food chain it reaches.

Share

Serious people could do serious prison time. And Democrats’ fundraising could drop dramatically if limited to just legitimate donors, during a time when other giant taxpayer-funded Democrat slush funds (USAID, NED, EPA, Planned Parenthood, etc.) are rapidly being cut off.

The Democrats thought they were untouchable. They acted on that. Big mistake.

ActBlue: The Shadow Bank of the Left

ActBlue, founded in 2004, was initially billed as a grassroots platform to help small donors pool resources and support Democrat candidates. In practice, it has become the unofficial treasury of the Left — a centralized conduit for billions of dollars in political contributions. According to FEC records, ActBlue processed over $1.5 billion in the 2020 election cycle alone.

It’s not just the biggest player on the Left; it’s the biggest political fundraising platform in the country, period.

But here’s what sets it apart.