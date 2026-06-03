Europe's Islamist Suicide, the Iran War, the Midterms & the SAVE Act

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by Rod D. Martin and Erick Stakelbeck

June 3, 2026

Stakelbeck Tonight: Erick Stakelbeck and I discuss why Europe has allowed Islamists to conquer its formerly Christian civilization: how suicidal empathy is destroying the continent, bright spots in Sweden and Germany, and can the tide be turned?

We also discuss the latest on the Iran War: what are the two sides trying to accomplish in their diplomatic talks, how Trump is using the Hormuz closure to harm China and enrich Texas, and how all this relates to Russia.

Finally, the Midterms: Democrat gerrymaxxing and how the map is collapsing for the left, in 2026 and beyond. We also discuss the SAVE America Act: Speaker Johnson will attach it to the reconciliation bill. Will John Thune overrule the Democrat Senate parliamentarian?

Rod lays out what’s going to happen, with a batting average that’s second-to-none. It’s 17 minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch and share!

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