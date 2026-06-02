Exposing The Trifecta of Evil | The Mom VIEW, with Rod Martin & Gabriela Blanco

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by Rod D. Martin

June 2, 2026

I was pleased to join The Mom VIEW for a discussion of “the trifecta of evil”: Globalism, Islamism, and Communism.

Those are not three identical things. Nor should we blur important distinctions. Globalization — the free exchange of goods, capital, ideas, technology, culture, and opportunity across borders — has lifted billions, created markets, spread prosperity, and opened doors that no central planner could ever have designed. Globalism is something very different. Globalization is people trading. Globalism is elites ruling you without your consent.

That distinction matters.

Globalism is the ideology of supranational control: the belief that elected governments, national sovereignty, local communities, religious convictions, and constitutional liberties must all be subordinated to an enlightened managerial class. It is rule by experts who are not accountable, institutions that cannot be voted out, and bureaucracies that believe your freedoms are obstacles to their plans.

Communism is more direct, and more openly brutal. It abolishes private property, destroys civil society, wages war on the family and the church, and promises equality while delivering poverty, fear, surveillance, and slavery. And as Lenin taught us, Communism is simply the logical conclusion of Socialism.

Radical Islam — “Islamism”, a totalitarian political ideology such as that of the Iranian mullahs — seeks to subordinate every sphere of life to a religious-political order that leaves no room for liberty of conscience, equal citizenship, or the Christian inheritance of the West.

These are rival totalitarian systems. But right now, they are allied against us.

They differ in language, symbols, and constituency. But they share a common instinct: they hate limits on power. They cannot tolerate the family, the church, the nation, private property, free enterprise, or constitutional government as independent centers of authority. They must absorb them, corrupt them, or destroy them.

I speak in the first and third segments, at 0:00 and 29:32.

Gabrielle speaks in the middle segment, at 14:30.

In the first segment, I speak on Globalism, totalitarianism, and the difference between healthy globalization and elite transnational rule.

In the middle segment, Gabriela Blanco, a Cuban refugee and freedom advocate, gives a powerful testimony about life under Communism and the consequences of concentrating power in the hands of the few.

Finally, in the third segment, I discuss the Islamist threat and what parents must do to protect their kids from the trifecta of evil.

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When government becomes god, man becomes a slave. That is the warning. And it is not just a warning about Cuba, or Tehran, or Brussels, or Davos. It is a warning to America.

The American system was built on the opposite premise: that rights come from God, not government; that power must be divided, limited, checked, and accountable; that the family and the church precede the state; that property is not theft but stewardship; and that nations are not obsolete obstacles to progress, but the proper political homes of free peoples.

Every totalitarian ideology begins by denying one or more of those truths. Eventually, it must deny them all.

I’m grateful to Moms for America and The Mom VIEW for hosting this important conversation, and to the Herzog Foundation for supporting efforts to educate and equip Americans for the fight we are in.

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