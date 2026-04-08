War Update: What Happens After the Ceasefire?

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by Rod D. Martin

April 8, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Stefania Cox to discuss the surprise ceasefire in Iran: will it hold, what happens from here, and why did Trump act? I lay out the two most likely options:

Iran agreed to the ceasefire because it really is on the ropes, and Trump believes a negotiated settlement really is possible. Or Trump is busily arming elements among the Iranian people (Reza Pahlavi’s “Immortal Guard”) and is buying time for them to rise.

Which is true? Maybe both. Meanwhile, the USS Boxer and USS Bush arrive on station in almost exactly two weeks. The USS Ford returns to combat in that same timeframe.

In typical Trumpian fashion, “we’ll all have to watch and find out.”

It’s six minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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