The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Apr 7

From what I have read (Could Be Wrong) from day 1 the AF brass hated, loathed, despised this plane. It doesn't fly High, it doesn't fly Fast, it doesn't shoot own other planes, They Hate it. All it does is support the other branches. Grunts Love it and just as important Joe/Jane Sixpack Love It,

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William Foster
Apr 7

This is the best (and most intelligent) writing in defense of the A-10 I've ever read. Boneyarding them so the F-35 can replace it is just eff'g stupid.

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