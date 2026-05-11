The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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How Trump's Iran Blockade Became America’s Payday

The mullahs are bleeding cash, America is establishing energy dominance, and Trump is shifting both global power and profit from London and Brussels to Washington.
Rod D. Martin's avatar
Rod D. Martin
May 11, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Ryan Helfenbein
May 11, 2026

In this Sunday interview on Real America’s Voice, Ryan Helfenbein and I discuss:

  • How the Strait’s closure is cementing U.S. energy dominance and eliminating America’s long-running trade deficit

  • How Trump’s blockade is bankrupting the mullahs

  • Trump’s podcaster opponents

  • The insurance angle: how Trump is using the Iran campaign to shift one of the world’s most profitable businesses from London to Washington

  • Will there really be a free Iran?

  • The managed decay of Western Europe and the rise of Trump’s new alliance model

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Satellite image of supertankers streaming toward the Gulf of America.

It’s 18 minutes of deep analysis you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!

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