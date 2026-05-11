How Trump's Iran Blockade Became America’s Payday

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by Rod D. Martin and Ryan Helfenbein

May 11, 2026

In this Sunday interview on Real America’s Voice, Ryan Helfenbein and I discuss:

How the Strait’s closure is cementing U.S. energy dominance and eliminating America’s long-running trade deficit

How Trump’s blockade is bankrupting the mullahs

Trump’s podcaster opponents

The insurance angle: how Trump is using the Iran campaign to shift one of the world’s most profitable businesses from London to Washington

Will there really be a free Iran?

The managed decay of Western Europe and the rise of Trump’s new alliance model

Satellite image of supertankers streaming toward the Gulf of America.

It’s 18 minutes of deep analysis you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!

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