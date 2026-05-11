How Trump's Iran Blockade Became America’s Payday

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by Rod D. Martin and Ryan Helfenbein
May 11, 2026
In this Sunday interview on Real America’s Voice, Ryan Helfenbein and I discuss:
How the Strait’s closure is cementing U.S. energy dominance and eliminating America’s long-running trade deficit
How Trump’s blockade is bankrupting the mullahs
Trump’s podcaster opponents
The insurance angle: how Trump is using the Iran campaign to shift one of the world’s most profitable businesses from London to Washington
Will there really be a free Iran?
The managed decay of Western Europe and the rise of Trump’s new alliance model
It’s 18 minutes of deep analysis you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!
And Don’t Miss:
Pro-independence activists needed 177,732 signatures. They just submitted nearly 302,000. Now Ottawa faces a reckoning.
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