What are Currency Swaps, and Why Do Trump and the UAE Care?

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by Rod D. Martin
May 8, 2026
I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the week’s most obscure headline: the proposed U.S.-UAE currency swap line, why it matters to both countries, and how it shifts power from the globalists to the U.S.
And by the way: yet again, I was weeks ahead of the headlines.
It’s five minutes that will make you feel smarter than before. Watch the interview, and pass it along!
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