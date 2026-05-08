The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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What are Currency Swaps, and Why Do Trump and the UAE Care?

Rod D. Martin & Cary Dunst discuss the week's most obscure headline: the proposed U.S.-UAE currency swap line, why it matters to both countries, and how it shifts power from the globalists to the U.S.
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Rod D. Martin
May 08, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
May 8, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the week’s most obscure headline: the proposed U.S.-UAE currency swap line, why it matters to both countries, and how it shifts power from the globalists to the U.S.

And by the way: yet again, I was weeks ahead of the headlines.

It’s five minutes that will make you feel smarter than before. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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