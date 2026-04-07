The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Will the Iran War Kill NATO (and Should It)?

Rod Martin & Eric Metaxas on the miraculous search & rescue in Iran, why we're winning the war, and whether NATO can (or should) survive what the war has revealed.
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Rod D. Martin and Eric Metaxas
Apr 07, 2026
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November 13, 2025
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by Rod D. Martin and Eric Metaxas
April 7, 2026

My latest interview on The Eric Metaxas Show. Sign up NOW for the Eric’s YouTube channel and don’t miss a single episode!

From the show description:

“Eric Metaxas talks with Martin Capital founder Rod D. Martin about the rescue inside Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, Europe’s weakness, NATO freeloading, and why Trump may be forcing America’s allies to finally get serious (or else).

It’s just under a half-hour you won’t want to miss. Watch and share!

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See Also:

Does the Constitution Allow the President to Withdraw America from NATO?

Does the Constitution Allow the President to Withdraw America from NATO?

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What If Trump Is In No Hurry to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz?

What If Trump Is In No Hurry to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz?

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Mar 20
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