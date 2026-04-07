Will the Iran War Kill NATO (and Should It)?

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by Rod D. Martin and Eric Metaxas
April 7, 2026
My latest interview on The Eric Metaxas Show. Sign up NOW for the Eric’s YouTube channel and don’t miss a single episode!
From the show description:
“Eric Metaxas talks with Martin Capital founder Rod D. Martin about the rescue inside Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, Europe’s weakness, NATO freeloading, and why Trump may be forcing America’s allies to finally get serious (or else).
It’s just under a half-hour you won’t want to miss. Watch and share!
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