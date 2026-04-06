The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Artemis II, Astropolitics, & Our Future in Space

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss humanity's return to the Moon, the extension of geopolitics into space, and the Golden Age that's right around the corner.
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
Apr 06, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
April 6, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

Frank and I discuss humanity’s return to the Moon, the extension of geopolitics into space, and the Golden Age that’s right around the corner.

It’s eight minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group, an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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