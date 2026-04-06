Artemis II, Astropolitics, & Our Future in Space

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
April 6, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
Frank and I discuss humanity’s return to the Moon, the extension of geopolitics into space, and the Golden Age that’s right around the corner.
It’s eight minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!
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