War Update: Iran’s Failed Attack on U.S. Destroyers — and Trump’s Global Answer

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by Rod D. Martin
May 9, 2026
I appeared on NTD Newsroom with Don Ma to discuss the very latest in the Iran war:
Iran’s catastrophically failed attacks on U.S. destroyers
Why the U.S. response is a message to China and Europe
China gives Iran’s foreign minister a tongue-lashing
Why Iran is dumping oil in the Gulf and the secret reason we’re attacking Iranian oil tankers
The peace talks as game of chicken, and is regime change really possible?
Trump’s deeper global game
It’s fourteen minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and what they mean. Watch the interview, and pass it along!
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