War Update: Iran’s Failed Attack on U.S. Destroyers — and Trump’s Global Answer

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by Rod D. Martin

May 9, 2026

I appeared on NTD Newsroom with Don Ma to discuss the very latest in the Iran war:

Iran’s catastrophically failed attacks on U.S. destroyers

Why the U.S. response is a message to China and Europe

China gives Iran ’s foreign minister a tongue-lashing

Why Iran is dumping oil in the Gulf and the secret reason we’re attacking Iranian oil tankers

The peace talks as game of chicken , and is regime change really possible?

Trump’s deeper global game

It’s fourteen minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and what they mean. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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