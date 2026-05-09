The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

War Update: Iran’s Failed Attack on U.S. Destroyers — and Trump’s Global Answer

Rod D. Martin & Don Ma discuss why Iran is running out of time, oil storage, and leverage — and why Trump’s response is aimed far beyond Tehran.
Rod D. Martin's avatar
Rod D. Martin
May 09, 2026

This interview is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Rod D. Martin
May 9, 2026

I appeared on NTD Newsroom with Don Ma to discuss the very latest in the Iran war:

  • Iran’s catastrophically failed attacks on U.S. destroyers

  • Why the U.S. response is a message to China and Europe

  • China gives Iran’s foreign minister a tongue-lashing

  • Why Iran is dumping oil in the Gulf and the secret reason we’re attacking Iranian oil tankers

  • The peace talks as game of chicken, and is regime change really possible?

  • Trump’s deeper global game

It’s fourteen minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and what they mean. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

Share

And Don’t Miss:

Has Alberta’s Brexit Moment Finally Arrived?

Has Alberta’s Brexit Moment Finally Arrived?

Rod D. Martin
·
11:03 AM
Read full story

Pro-independence activists needed 177,732 signatures. They just submitted nearly 302,000. Now Ottawa faces a reckoning.

Recent Articles:

What are Currency Swaps, and Why Do Trump and the UAE Care?

What are Currency Swaps, and Why Do Trump and the UAE Care?

Rod D. Martin
·
May 8
Read full story
Iran’s Oil Storage Clock Is About to Run Out

Iran’s Oil Storage Clock Is About to Run Out

Guest Author
·
May 7
Read full story
Racial Gerrymandering, the Midterms, and Trump's "Tough Love" Toward NATO

Racial Gerrymandering, the Midterms, and Trump's "Tough Love" Toward NATO

Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
·
May 7
Read full story
The War Powers Act Is Unconstitutional. It's Also Unworkable.

The War Powers Act Is Unconstitutional. It's Also Unworkable.

Rod D. Martin
·
May 6
Read full story
The Geopolitics of Cinco de Mayo

The Geopolitics of Cinco de Mayo

Rod D. Martin
·
May 5
Read full story

For daily geopolitical analysis Fox Business calls “absolutely phenomenal”, sign up as a FREE or PREMIUM Member today!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture