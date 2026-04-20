Trump Ends Foreign "Forever Aid"

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by Rod D. Martin

April 17, 2026

I appeared on NTD Evening News with Chris Beers to discuss President Trump’s radical makeover of U.S. foreign assistance, an initiative called “Trade Over Aid” that aims to end dependency and create prosperity. The plan rejects both socialist western aid models and the CCP’s Belt and Road debt traps.

I provide an update on the Iran war, and what Trump has really been doing behind the scenes during the ceasefire.

The dismantling of USAID, which turned out to be a giant Democrat slush fund, was just the beginning. Worse still is the entire postcolonial U.S. foreign aid racket — “Forever Aid”, like the “Forever Wars” Trump is also ending — which, through socialist presuppositions, traps countries in dependency in exactly the same way that Democrat policies have trapped the inner city poor.

Note well: this is NOT how America helped Western Europe or East Asia after World War II. Those countries were helped to become modern economies that could stand on their own and offer a future to their children. By contrast, the Third World was treated paternalistically, with disastrous results.

Trump wants partners, not dependents. If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, he can feed his family, build a business, educate his children, and help build a country that no longer needs Uncle Sam.

That’s how aid should work. The help should actually help. And it has truly helped when it’s no longer needed.

It’s eleven minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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