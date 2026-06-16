The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Thwarting China's Threat to Taiwan

Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst discuss China's fast-growing submarine fleet, prospects for an invasion, subversion of Taiwan's political system, and the limits of its Russian "alliance".
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Rod D. Martin
Jun 16, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
June 16, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the Chinese threat to Taiwan.

We discuss:

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