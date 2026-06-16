Thwarting China's Threat to Taiwan

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by Rod D. Martin

June 16, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the Chinese threat to Taiwan.

We discuss:

China’s fast-growing submarine fleet and the threat to Taiwan

How Trump’s Taiwan arms deal reduces the risk of an invasion

Chinese subversion of the Taiwanese political system

Reports of Chinese training of Russian troops, and the limits of the two countries’ “alliance”

It’s seven minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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