Thwarting China's Threat to Taiwan

This interview is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.
by Rod D. Martin
June 16, 2026
I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the Chinese threat to Taiwan.
We discuss:
China’s fast-growing submarine fleet and the threat to Taiwan
How Trump’s Taiwan arms deal reduces the risk of an invasion
Chinese subversion of the Taiwanese political system
Reports of Chinese training of Russian troops, and the limits of the two countries’ “alliance”
It’s seven minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch the interview, and pass it along!
If you or your organization are facing a sex abuse or sexual harassment claim, or if you are yourself the victim, my friends at Chalmers Adams can help. Click here.
Recent Analysis:
For daily geopolitical analysis Fox Business calls “absolutely phenomenal”, sign up as a FREE or PREMIUM Member today!