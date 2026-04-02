War Update: Trump's Iran Speech & NATO on the Brink

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by Rod D. Martin
April 2, 2026
I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss:
The President’s Iran speech
The status of the Iran war, and likely outcomes
Europe’s needless, self-inflicted dependence on Russian and Middle Eastern oil
And should America terminate NATO
It’s nine minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch the interview, and pass it along!
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