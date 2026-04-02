The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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War Update: Trump's Iran Speech & NATO on the Brink

Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst discuss the President's Iran speech, where things stand in the war, likely outcomes, Europe's willing dependence on foreign oil, and the potential end of NATO.
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Rod D. Martin
Apr 02, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
April 2, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss:

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