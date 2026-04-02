War Update: Trump's Iran Speech & NATO on the Brink

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by Rod D. Martin

April 2, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss:

The President’s Iran speech

The status of the Iran war, and likely outcomes

Europe’s needless, self-inflicted dependence on Russian and Middle Eastern oil

And should America terminate NATO

It’s nine minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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