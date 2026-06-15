U.S.-Iran Peace Deal is Effectively an Iranian Surrender

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by Rod D. Martin

June 15, 2026

I appeared last night on NTD Evening News with Chris Beers, immediately after the announcement of the U.S.-Iran peace deal.

We discuss:

Why the deal is effectively an Iranian surrender

Will the peace hold, and what remains to be ironed out?

How quickly will gas prices come down?

Trump at the G7: U.S.-French-Japanese alignment on China, plus the too-late “support” of Mark Carney’s Canada and other European “allies”

It’s 10 minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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