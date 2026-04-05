The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Andrew Hodges's avatar
Andrew Hodges
Apr 5

Amen, Rod. Wonderful article! I camped out in my school library as a college sophomore, examining the evidence. But I wasn’t trying to disprove anything; I was trying to come up with the evidence. I had just been saved the preceding summer, and since I was pre-med, my friends in the department argued with me day and night. God was so gracious to lead me to the evidence…and eventually a love of apologetics. I call Him Lord, as you do. He is Risen!

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Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
Apr 5

HE IS RISEN INDEED!

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