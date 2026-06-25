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The Rod Martin Report

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Trump vs. Thune: Can the SAVE Act Be Saved?

Rod D. Martin and Cary Dunst discuss the importance of the SAVE America Act, the obstacles in the Senate, and tools for overcoming them.
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Rod D. Martin
Jun 25, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
June 25, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the importance of the SAVE America Act, the obstacles in the Senate, and tools for overcoming them.

Unfortunately, we did not get to one key element of Trump’s plan: the President has refused to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 until and unless it is amended to include the full text of the SAVE America Act. Democrats pitched a hissy fit two weeks ago and allowed it to lapse, assuming Republicans would beg them to pass it (and give them stuff). Trump has flipped the tables on that.

Importantly, the FISA bill is NOT as it has been previously. The bill contains substantial reforms and new protections against the warrantless targeting of U.S. citizens, oversight and accountability, and limitations on data handling. It’s a good bill. The President will ultimately sign it. But today we’re playing chicken.

God love Donald Trump.

It’s 5 quick minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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