Trump vs. Thune: Can the SAVE Act Be Saved?

This interview is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Rod D. Martin

June 25, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the importance of the SAVE America Act, the obstacles in the Senate, and tools for overcoming them.

Unfortunately, we did not get to one key element of Trump’s plan: the President has refused to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 until and unless it is amended to include the full text of the SAVE America Act. Democrats pitched a hissy fit two weeks ago and allowed it to lapse, assuming Republicans would beg them to pass it (and give them stuff). Trump has flipped the tables on that.

Importantly, the FISA bill is NOT as it has been previously. The bill contains substantial reforms and new protections against the warrantless targeting of U.S. citizens, oversight and accountability, and limitations on data handling. It’s a good bill. The President will ultimately sign it. But today we’re playing chicken.

God love Donald Trump.

It’s 5 quick minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

Nothing matters more than educating the next generation with the values we cherish. The Herzog Foundation is making that possible. Learn more here.

Recent Analysis: