What America Won in Iran, and What Happens Now to Global Energy Markets

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by Rod D. Martin
June 18, 2026
I appeared this afternoon on NTD Newsroom with Don Ma to discuss
Why Iran will never be able to threaten global oil supplies again
Why long-term oil prices are headed lower than pre-war levels
What the U.S. achieved in the war
Chances for a revolution and a free Iran
Why the deal is effectively an Iranian surrender
It’s 15 minutes of in-depth analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch the interview, and pass it along!
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