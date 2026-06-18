The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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What America Won in Iran, and What Happens Now to Global Energy Markets

Rod D. Martin and Don Ma discuss Iran's functional surrender, will the peace hold, what comes next, and how global oil markets have changed forever, to America's great advantage.
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Rod D. Martin
Jun 18, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
June 18, 2026

I appeared this afternoon on NTD Newsroom with Don Ma to discuss

  • Why Iran will never be able to threaten global oil supplies again

  • Why long-term oil prices are headed lower than pre-war levels

  • What the U.S. achieved in the war

  • Chances for a revolution and a free Iran

  • Why the deal is effectively an Iranian surrender

It’s 15 minutes of in-depth analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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