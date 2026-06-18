What America Won in Iran, and What Happens Now to Global Energy Markets

This interview is free, but with Premium Membership you get MORE. Join today.

👉 Upgrade to Premium or Inner Circle!

by Rod D. Martin

June 18, 2026

I appeared this afternoon on NTD Newsroom with Don Ma to discuss

Why Iran will never be able to threaten global oil supplies again

Why long-term oil prices are headed lower than pre-war levels

What the U.S. achieved in the war

Chances for a revolution and a free Iran

Why the deal is effectively an Iranian surrender

It’s 15 minutes of in-depth analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

Nothing matters more than educating the next generation with the values we cherish. The Herzog Foundation is making that possible. Learn more here.

Recent Analysis: