Nuclear Power Takes Off

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney

June 17, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

The burgeoning nuclear renaissance

Nuclear power entrepreneurs

Directed Energy Weapons (yes, lasers!) and the transformation of air and missile defense

TRISO fuel : reactors that can’t release radiation and can’t melt down

How Trump is dismantling the leftist regulations (like ALARA) that prevented all this from happening much sooner

Increasing energy exports at home, powering an impoverished world abroad

It’s 10 minutes of in-depth analysis you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group , an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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