The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Nuclear Power Takes Off

Rod Martin & Frank Gaffney discuss the burgeoning nuclear renaissance: new technology that makes nuclear safe and cheap, laser-based missile and air defense, plus an energy export boom.
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Rod D. Martin and Frank J. Gaffney
Jun 17, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
June 17, 2026

My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

  • The burgeoning nuclear renaissance

  • Nuclear power entrepreneurs

  • Directed Energy Weapons (yes, lasers!) and the transformation of air and missile defense

  • TRISO fuel: reactors that can’t release radiation and can’t melt down

  • How Trump is dismantling the leftist regulations (like ALARA) that prevented all this from happening much sooner

  • Increasing energy exports at home, powering an impoverished world abroad

The Standard Oil of Nuclear

The Standard Oil of Nuclear

Guest Author
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Jun 9
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It’s 10 minutes of in-depth analysis you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!

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The Rod Martin Report is sponsored by our friends at DeGroote Financial Group, an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth clients and families, business owners, entrepreneurs, foundations and endowments located in Thousand Oaks, CA. Call them today at 805.230.0111.

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