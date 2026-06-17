Nuclear Power Takes Off

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by Rod D. Martin and Frank Gaffney
June 17, 2026
My latest interview on Securing America with Frank Gaffney. Sign up NOW for Frank’s Rumble channel and don’t miss a single episode!
In this episode:
Nuclear power entrepreneurs
Directed Energy Weapons (yes, lasers!) and the transformation of air and missile defense
TRISO fuel: reactors that can’t release radiation and can’t melt down
How Trump is dismantling the leftist regulations (like ALARA) that prevented all this from happening much sooner
Increasing energy exports at home, powering an impoverished world abroad
It’s 10 minutes of in-depth analysis you won’t want to miss. Watch, like, and share!
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