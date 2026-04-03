War Update: Iran Downs an F-15 - What It Means

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by Rod D. Martin

April 3, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Rick Fisher and Don Ma to discuss Iran’s downing of a U.S. F-15E over Khuzestan, the first American jet shot down in over 13,000 sorties since the war began. What does it mean, how goes the search and rescue mission, how will this change U.S. operations over Iran, and where do we go from here?

Also: the USS Ford returns to combat!

It’s twelve minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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