The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
Apr 2

Once a society moves away from embracing the sanctity of life and towards concepts of a "life not worth living," or "useless eaters," the slippery slope is inevitable. Abortion is framed as saving the life of the mother (which is almost never the case), then expanded to "on demand" for any reason.

A medical profession that accepts, and even endorses, the intentional taking of innocent lives has completely abandoned any semblance of ethics. The comparison with Nazi doctors is justified, especially after witnessing the Covid debacle.

https://aapsonline.org/the-nazification-of-american-medicine/

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Darwin's avatar
Darwin
Apr 3

Canada. Think about that. Canada. Who'd have imagined the depths of depravity mankind would fall to, particularly IN CANADA?! I hope/pray Canadians roust their wicked rulers sooner rather than later. And, punish them. We have problems with equal justice right now. The Leftists in the U.S. hijacked the judiciary while we were sleeping. Entire states have become enclaves of graft, murderous crime, and cheat the entire country. They're cancerous to our entire country. So, good luck!

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