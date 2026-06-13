War Update: The Peace Talks, and How the U.S. is Driving Wedges Between China, Russia, & Iran

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by Rod D. Martin

June 13, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the latest in the Iran war.

We discuss:

Will there be a peace deal?

The public back-and-forth : why do the U.S. and Iran keep saying different things about the terms?

How Trump’s Kharg Island threat moved the needle

Consequences of the blockade bankrupting the regime

Will Iran be free?

How the U.S. is driving wedges between Russia, China, and Iran

It’s 12 minutes that quickly explain the latest developments and where we go from here. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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