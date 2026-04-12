The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Scott Lively's avatar
Scott Lively
Apr 13

Well done

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Jim Bob's avatar
Jim Bob
Apr 13

You assumed what you needed to prove.

Romans 9 explicitly says “not all who are descended from Israel belong to Israel,” for it is those who are children of the promise, not ethnicity who belong to the Lord. Galatians 3 proves Christ as the sole heir of Abraham, but Christ is pleased to share this inheritance with His sheep. He alone is the true fulfillment of the promise.

Romans 11 does not require a future national restoration, especially considering when it was written. “All Israel will be saved” can naturally refer to the full number of God’s elect (Jew and Gentile together), or to a large-scale Jewish conversion into the Church. The idea of a separate covenantal program or land promise must be presupposed when studying this text.

The appeal to an “unconditional” land covenant ignores how the New Testament expands inheritance language. Abraham wasn't promised just Judea and Samaria, but "the world." How hypocritical of us to focus on his minor blessing and not his greater blessing! Physical land was actually fulfilled in Joshua 21/23, stating explicitly "So the Lord gave Israel all the land he had sworn to give their ancestors... not one of all the Lord’s good promises to Israel failed; every one was fulfilled." What remains is a far greater, typological fulfillment of the coming Kingdom.

Also, your overview of Church history is highly selective. Overall, the dominant Roman Catholic, EO, and Reformed positions understand Israel’s promises as finally fulfilled in the Church.

Last, there exists no command to treat modern Israel as theologically distinct. The Church is now the “holy nation” (1 Peter 2:9). Ethnic distinction has no bearing on Christ's covenant.

Christ is the promised seed of Abraham and through His shared inheritance are God's people blessed. There is but one people of God.

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