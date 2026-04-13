War Update: Trump Blockades Hormuz - What Happens Now?

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by Rod D. Martin
April 13, 2026
I appeared on NTD Evening News with Chris Beers to discuss:
How and why the Iran talks collapsed (and were always going to)
Why Trump is now blockading the Strait, and what that does to Iran and to global markets
Odds of the regime’s fall and a free Iran
The dramatic shift in global market share to the United States
Why Iran must not have nuclear weapons
And how Trump’s moves against Iran and Venezuela tighten the screws on China ahead of the May summit with Xi Jinping
It’s twelve minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!
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