The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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War Update: Trump Blockades Hormuz - What Happens Now?

Rod D. Martin and Chris Beers discuss the effects of Trump's new Hormuz blockade, the collapse of the Iran talks, why Iran must not have nuclear weapons, and the consequences for Communist China.
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Rod D. Martin
Apr 13, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin
April 13, 2026

I appeared on NTD Evening News with Chris Beers to discuss:

  • How and why the Iran talks collapsed (and were always going to)

  • Why Trump is now blockading the Strait, and what that does to Iran and to global markets

  • Odds of the regime’s fall and a free Iran

  • The dramatic shift in global market share to the United States

  • Why Iran must not have nuclear weapons

  • And how Trump’s moves against Iran and Venezuela tighten the screws on China ahead of the May summit with Xi Jinping

It’s twelve minutes of analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Watch, like, and share!

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