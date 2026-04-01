Trump 2.0: Investing, Iran, the Midterms, and Why the Economy is About to Boom

by Rod D. Martin and Tom Del Becarro
April 1, 2026
My latest interview with my friend Tom Del Becarro, acclaimed author and former Chairman of the California Republican Party. Sign up NOW for the Politics in Perspective YouTube channel and don’t miss a single episode!
In this wide-ranging episode, we discuss:
Investing in Trump 2.0
The market’s overreaction to the Iran war, and why oil prices will be much lower with the Islamist regime taken off the board
Tariffs, tax cuts, and the nascent economic boom
Why the 2026 midterms could be good for Republicans
Racial gerrymandering, rigged census numbers, open borders, and Nicolas Maduro: how we’re attacking Democrats’ corruption of the election process
AI and employment: why it’s not going the way you think
Lies Tucker told me
PLUS: even Malthus knew Malthus was wrong
It’s a free-wheeling 30 minutes you won’t want to miss! Like, share, & subscribe!
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