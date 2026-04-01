The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Trump 2.0: Investing, Iran, the Midterms, and Why the Economy is About to Boom

Rod's conversation on "Politics in Perspective" with historian and former California Republican Chairman Tom Del Becarro.
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Rod D. Martin and Thomas Del Beccaro
Apr 01, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Tom Del Becarro
April 1, 2026

My latest interview with my friend Tom Del Becarro, acclaimed author and former Chairman of the California Republican Party. Sign up NOW for the Politics in Perspective YouTube channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this wide-ranging episode, we discuss:

  • Investing in Trump 2.0

  • The market’s overreaction to the Iran war, and why oil prices will be much lower with the Islamist regime taken off the board

  • Tariffs, tax cuts, and the nascent economic boom

  • Why the 2026 midterms could be good for Republicans

  • Racial gerrymandering, rigged census numbers, open borders, and Nicolas Maduro: how we’re attacking Democrats’ corruption of the election process

  • AI and employment: why it’s not going the way you think

  • Lies Tucker told me

  • PLUS: even Malthus knew Malthus was wrong

It’s a free-wheeling 30 minutes you won’t want to miss! Like, share, & subscribe!

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