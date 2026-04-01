Trump 2.0: Investing, Iran, the Midterms, and Why the Economy is About to Boom

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by Rod D. Martin and Tom Del Becarro

April 1, 2026

My latest interview with my friend Tom Del Becarro, acclaimed author and former Chairman of the California Republican Party. Sign up NOW for the Politics in Perspective YouTube channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this wide-ranging episode, we discuss:

Investing in Trump 2.0

The market’s overreaction to the Iran war, and why oil prices will be much lower with the Islamist regime taken off the board

Tariffs, tax cuts, and the nascent economic boom

Why the 2026 midterms could be good for Republicans

Racial gerrymandering, rigged census numbers, open borders, and Nicolas Maduro: how we’re attacking Democrats’ corruption of the election process

AI and employment: why it’s not going the way you think

Lies Tucker told me

PLUS: even Malthus knew Malthus was wrong

It’s a free-wheeling 30 minutes you won’t want to miss! Like, share, & subscribe!

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