The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Apr 3Edited

A tremendous piece that proves once and for all that Easter is NOT pagan in its origins! Its a Christian holiday through and through and celebrates a momentous event in history, Jesus Christ rising from the grave on Easter Morning and conquering death! Dr. Martin, you've done it again with another masterful work of history!

Reply
Share
Andrew Hodges's avatar
Andrew Hodges
Apr 3

I have some relatives that defend their Hebrew Roots cult-ish faith with this nonsense. Not only do they have a primary source problem in producing evidence that Christmas/Easter is pagan, but they also have a Galatians/Hebrews problem when it comes to justification by faith alone. Thanks for a thorough, well researched article, yet again!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rod D. Martin & Martin Capital, Inc. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture