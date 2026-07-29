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Fauci vs. Congress

Cary Dunst and I discuss Fauci's Congressional testimony: will his pardon stick, can he lawfully plead the Fifth, what does it mean if he does, plus the stunning revelations from his "diary".
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Rod D. Martin

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by Rod D. Martin
July 29, 2026

I appeared on NTD Good Morning with Cary Dunst to discuss the legal ramifications of Anthony Fauci’s autopen pardon, what happens if he pleads the Fifth, the havoc he wreaked on America and the world, and the stunning revelations from his “diary”, now unearthed by RFK, Jr. across multiple government servers.

It’s 8 minutes that quickly explain this incredibly complex issue. Watch the interview, and pass it along!

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