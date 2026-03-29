The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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John Stalmach's avatar
John Stalmach
Mar 29

Of course the judge made that decision. I can think of one good reason why: God has removed his hand of protection from our country because over several decades, a majority of citizens (and non-citizens as well) have rejected Him and gone after other gods, including themselves.

In my yearly read through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, I'm currently in II Kings, which covers the latter decline of Judah and Israel following the golden age of Kings David and Solomon. There were a few good kings in that period who followed the God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, but even those didn't completely remove all the trappings of false god worship.

I also believe that for those who reject the truth, God will send a strong delusion allowing them to believe the lie. I thinks that's what has happened to nearly half of our population.

Without a sweeping revival led by the Holy Spirit, I fear for what this country will hold for my children and grandchildren. Which is why I have been praying for such a revival since mid-2023.

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Ryan Wilson's avatar
Ryan Wilson
Mar 29

Living in Indiana, this comes as no surprise. Lately our leaders twist like pretzels to accommodate the assinine. Few of our conservative leaders lead conservatively, and it only goes downhill from there. Marion county, once full of blue dog Democrats has become demonically oppressed in recent years and has elected their first socialist. Our leaders are more concerned about keeping up steady growth than maintaining values. Please pray for Indiana.

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