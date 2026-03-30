The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Moral Realism: Rebalancing America's Military Alliances & Trade Relationships

Rod Martin & Eric Metaxas discuss a "moral realist" approach to American foreign policy, the Iran crisis, the cartels, Israel, and what's wrong with Tucker Carlson.
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Rod D. Martin and Eric Metaxas
Mar 30, 2026
Member Benefit: Your FREE 2025 Tax Survival Guide

Member Benefit: Your FREE 2025 Tax Survival Guide

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November 13, 2025
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by Rod D. Martin and Eric Metaxas
March 27, 2026

My latest interview on The Eric Metaxas Show. Sign up NOW for the Eric’s YouTube channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

  • Tariffs: the Supreme Court, the Founding Fathers, and why tariffs are not (legally) a tax.

  • Conservatives vs. Libertarians: The realist limits of free markets in geopolitics.

  • Trade as a component of national security.

  • The Beltway’s obsession with a greatly weakened Russia.

  • What’s wrong with Tucker Carlson?

  • The Red-Green Alliance in Europe and America.

  • The unique danger of Iran’s Islamist regime.

  • The threat from Mexico’s cartels is not what you think.

It’s 45 minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch and share!

Join Rod's 275,000+ Followers on X!

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