Moral Realism: Rebalancing America's Military Alliances & Trade Relationships

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by Rod D. Martin and Eric Metaxas

March 27, 2026

My latest interview on The Eric Metaxas Show. Sign up NOW for the Eric’s YouTube channel and don’t miss a single episode!

In this episode:

Tariffs: the Supreme Court, the Founding Fathers, and why tariffs are not (legally) a tax.

Conservatives vs. Libertarians: The realist limits of free markets in geopolitics.

Trade as a component of national security.

The Beltway’s obsession with a greatly weakened Russia.

What’s wrong with Tucker Carlson?

The Red-Green Alliance in Europe and America.

The unique danger of Iran’s Islamist regime.

The threat from Mexico’s cartels is not what you think.

It’s 45 minutes you won’t want to miss. Watch and share!

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