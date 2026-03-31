The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Kathleen Goble's avatar
Kathleen Goble
Mar 31

🥳

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Mar 31

"The First Amendment is not a suggestion. It cannot be suspended because some would-be tyrants or panicked public-health grandees decide the peasants are saying too many incorrect things online."

How many times have we seen School Board meetings shut down, a speaker arrested, a mic turned off, for reading from a book being pushed of Grade Preschooler's?

narrative über alles!

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