The Red-Green Alliance: Islam, Socialism, & Christianity in the American System

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by Rod D. Martin and Sharayah Colter

March 1, 2026

With Operation Epic Fury underway in Iran, it’s worth understanding the threat not only of Islamic terrorism but of the Islamist idea itself, its spread in America, the “Red-Green Alliance”, and how Islam relates to Christianity, Socialism, and the American Constitutional order.

In this episode of the Life & Liberty Podcast, host Sharayah Colter is joined by Rod Martin, founder and CEO of Martin Capital, geopolitical strategist, and former Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee officer, to discuss these vital issues from a distinctly Christian and American point of view.



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