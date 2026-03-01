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The Red-Green Alliance: Islam, Socialism, & Christianity in the American System

The pervasive influence of Socialism, why it is intentionally antithetical to Christian values and beliefs, and the insidious effects that can be expected in American society if it is left unchecked.
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Rod D. Martin
Mar 01, 2026

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by Rod D. Martin and Sharayah Colter
March 1, 2026

With Operation Epic Fury underway in Iran, it’s worth understanding the threat not only of Islamic terrorism but of the Islamist idea itself, its spread in America, the “Red-Green Alliance”, and how Islam relates to Christianity, Socialism, and the American Constitutional order.

In this episode of the Life & Liberty Podcast, host Sharayah Colter is joined by Rod Martin, founder and CEO of Martin Capital, geopolitical strategist, and former Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee officer, to discuss these vital issues from a distinctly Christian and American point of view.

Like, subscribe, and share: it’s 18 minutes you won’t want to miss!

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